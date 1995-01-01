ils
ILS - الشيكل الإسرائيلي

The الشيكل الإسرائيلي is the currency of إسرائيل. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الشيكل الإسرائيلي exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find الشيكل الإسرائيلي rates and a currency converter.

الشيكل الإسرائيلي Stats

Nameالشيكل الإسرائيلي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

الشيكل الإسرائيلي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
إسرائيل, الأراضي الفلسطينية

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤١٤
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٨٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٤٢٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٦٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٣٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦١١٨

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜