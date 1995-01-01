gmd
GMD - Gambischer Dalasi

The Gambischer Dalasi is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambischer Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Gambischer Dalasi rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Gambischer Dalasi Stats

NameGambischer Dalasi
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Gambischer Dalasi Profile

Users
Gambia

Why are you interested in GMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GMD email updatesGet GMD rates on my phoneGet a GMD currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,472
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903899
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,522
AUD / USD0,666883

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %