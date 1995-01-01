gmd
GMD - Gambiaanse dalasi

The Gambiaanse dalasi is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambiaanse dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Gambiaanse dalasi rates and a currency converter.

Gambiaanse dalasi Stats

NameGambiaanse dalasi
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Gambiaanse dalasi Profile

Users
Gambia

