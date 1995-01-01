gmd
GMD - Gambian Dalasi

The Gambian Dalasi is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Gambian Dalasi rates and a currency converter.

Gambian Dalasi Stats

NameGambian Dalasi
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Gambian Dalasi Profile

Users
Gambia

