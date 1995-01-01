gmd
GMD - Dalasi gambien

The Dalasi gambien is the currency of Gambie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dalasi gambien exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Dalasi gambien rates and a currency converter.

Dalasi gambien Stats

NameDalasi gambien
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Dalasi gambien Profile

Users
Gambie

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07376
GBP / EUR1,18032
USD / JPY161,557
GBP / USD1,26738
USD / CHF0,904369
USD / CAD1,36857
EUR / JPY173,474
AUD / USD0,666363

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %