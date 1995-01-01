gmd
GMD - Dalasi gambese

The Dalasi gambese is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dalasi gambese exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Dalasi gambese rates and a currency converter.

Dalasi gambese Stats

NameDalasi gambese
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Dalasi gambese Profile

Users
Gambia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903991
USD / CAD1,36784
EUR / JPY173,480
AUD / USD0,666777

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%