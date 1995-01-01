gmd
GMD - Dalasi gambiano

The Dalasi gambiano is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dalasi gambiano exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Dalasi gambiano rates and a currency converter.

Dalasi gambiano Stats

NameDalasi gambiano
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Dalasi gambiano Profile

Users
Gambia

