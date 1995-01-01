GMD - 冈比亚达拉西

The 冈比亚达拉西 is the currency of 冈比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 冈比亚达拉西 exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find 冈比亚达拉西 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|冈比亚达拉西
|Symbol
|达拉西
|Minor unit
|1/100 = butut
|Minor unit symbol
|butut
|Top GMD conversion
|GMD to USD
|Top GMD chart
|GMD to USD chart
|Users
冈比亚
冈比亚
