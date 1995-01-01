gmd
GMD - 冈比亚达拉西

The 冈比亚达拉西 is the currency of 冈比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 冈比亚达拉西 exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find 冈比亚达拉西 rates and a currency converter.

冈比亚达拉西 Stats

Name冈比亚达拉西
Symbol达拉西
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

冈比亚达拉西 Profile

Users
冈比亚

