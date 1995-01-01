gmd
GMD - Gambisk dalasi

The Gambisk dalasi is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambisk dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Gambisk dalasi rates and a currency converter.

Gambisk dalasi Stats

NameGambisk dalasi
Symboldalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Gambisk dalasi Profile

Users
Gambia

