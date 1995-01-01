gmd
GMD - Dalasi gambiano

The Dalasi gambiano is the currency of Gâmbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dalasi gambiano exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Dalasi gambiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dalasi gambiano Stats

NameDalasi gambiano
SymbolDalasi
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

Dalasi gambiano Profile

Users
Gâmbia

Why are you interested in GMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GMD email updatesGet GMD rates on my phoneGet a GMD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07421
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,483
GBP / USD1,26809
USD / CHF0,904325
USD / CAD1,36810
EUR / JPY173,467
AUD / USD0,666630

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%