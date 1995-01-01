gmd
GMD - 岡比亞達拉西

The 岡比亞達拉西 is the currency of 岡比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 岡比亞達拉西 exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find 岡比亞達拉西 rates and a currency converter.

岡比亞達拉西 Stats

Name岡比亞達拉西
Symbol達拉西
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

岡比亞達拉西 Profile

Users
岡比亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07421
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26828
USD / CHF0.904280
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.461
AUD / USD0.666701

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%