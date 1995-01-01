GMD - 岡比亞達拉西

The 岡比亞達拉西 is the currency of 岡比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 岡比亞達拉西 exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find 岡比亞達拉西 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|岡比亞達拉西
|Symbol
|達拉西
|Minor unit
|1/100 = butut
|Minor unit symbol
|butut
|Top GMD conversion
|GMD to USD
|Top GMD chart
|GMD to USD chart
|Users
岡比亞
岡比亞
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GMD email updatesGet GMD rates on my phoneGet a GMD currency data API for my business