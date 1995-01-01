gmd
GMD - ガンビアダラシ

The ガンビアダラシ is the currency of ガンビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガンビアダラシ exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find ガンビアダラシ rates and a currency converter.

ガンビアダラシ Stats

Nameガンビアダラシ
Symbolダラシ
Minor unit1/100 = butut
Minor unit symbolbutut
Top GMD conversionGMD to USD
Top GMD chartGMD to USD chart

ガンビアダラシ Profile

Users
ガンビア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.423
GBP / USD1.26860
USD / CHF0.903967
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.464
AUD / USD0.666800

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%