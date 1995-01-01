ghs
GHS - Ghana-Cedi

The Ghana-Cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghana-Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghana-Cedi rates and a currency converter.

Ghana-Cedi Stats

NameGhana-Cedi
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Ghana-Cedi Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07324
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,588
GBP / USD1,26694
USD / CHF0,904769
USD / CAD1,36956
EUR / JPY173,423
AUD / USD0,665895

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %