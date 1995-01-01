GHS - Ghana-Cedi

The Ghana-Cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghana-Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghana-Cedi rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ghana-Cedi
|Symbol
|GH¢
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
|Minor unit symbol
|Gp
|Top GHS conversion
|GHS to USD
|Top GHS chart
|GHS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
|Central bank
|Bank of Ghana
|Users
Ghana
