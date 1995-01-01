ghs
GHS - 加纳塞地

The 加纳塞地 is the currency of 加纳. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加纳塞地 exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find 加纳塞地 rates and a currency converter.

加纳塞地 Stats

Name加纳塞地
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

加纳塞地 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
加纳

