GHS - السيدي الغاني

The السيدي الغاني is the currency of غانا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السيدي الغاني exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find السيدي الغاني rates and a currency converter.

السيدي الغاني Stats

Nameالسيدي الغاني
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

السيدي الغاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
غانا

