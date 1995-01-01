ghs
GHS - Cedi ganês

The Cedi ganês is the currency of Gana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cedi ganês exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Cedi ganês rates and a currency converter.

Cedi ganês Stats

NameCedi ganês
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Cedi ganês Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Gana

