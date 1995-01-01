ghs
GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

The Ghanaian Cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Cedis is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghanaian Cedi rates and a currency converter.

Ghanaian Cedi Stats

NameGhanaian Cedi
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Ghanaian Cedi Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

