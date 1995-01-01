ghs
GHS - Cedi ghanés

The Cedi ghanés is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cedi ghanés exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Cedi ghanés rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Cedi ghanés Stats

NameCedi ghanés
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Cedi ghanés Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

Why are you interested in GHS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GHS email updatesGet GHS rates on my phoneGet a GHS currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07378
GBP / EUR1,18035
USD / JPY161,562
GBP / USD1,26743
USD / CHF0,904381
USD / CAD1,36860
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,666363

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %