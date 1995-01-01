GHS - ガーナセディ

The ガーナセディ is the currency of ガーナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガーナセディ exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find ガーナセディ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ガーナセディ
|Symbol
|GH¢
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
|Minor unit symbol
|Gp
|Top GHS conversion
|GHS to USD
|Top GHS chart
|GHS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
|Central bank
|Bank of Ghana
|Users
ガーナ
ガーナ
