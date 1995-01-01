ghs
GHS - ガーナセディ

The ガーナセディ is the currency of ガーナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガーナセディ exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find ガーナセディ rates and a currency converter.

ガーナセディ Stats

Nameガーナセディ
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

ガーナセディ Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
ガーナ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07395
GBP / EUR1.18053
USD / JPY161.531
GBP / USD1.26783
USD / CHF0.904296
USD / CAD1.36829
EUR / JPY173.476
AUD / USD0.666474

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%