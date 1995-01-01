ghs
GHS - Cédi ghanéen

The Cédi ghanéen is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cédi ghanéen exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Cédi ghanéen rates and a currency converter.

Cédi ghanéen Stats

NameCédi ghanéen
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Cédi ghanéen Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

