GHS - Ghanese cedi

The Ghanese cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanese cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghanese cedi rates and a currency converter.

Ghanese cedi Stats

NameGhanese cedi
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Ghanese cedi Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

