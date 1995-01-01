ghs
GHS - Ghana cedi

The Ghana cedi is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghana cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Ghana cedi rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Ghana cedi Stats

NameGhana cedi
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Ghana cedi Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26841
USD / CHF0,903780
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,666637

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %