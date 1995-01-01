ghs
GHS - Cedi ghanese

The Cedi ghanese is the currency of Ghana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cedi ghanese exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghana Cedi is GHS, and the currency symbol is GH₵. Below, you'll find Cedi ghanese rates and a currency converter.

Cedi ghanese Stats

NameCedi ghanese
SymbolGH¢
Minor unit1/100 = Ghana Pesewa
Minor unit symbolGp
Top GHS conversionGHS to USD
Top GHS chartGHS to USD chart

Cedi ghanese Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10Gp, 20Gp, 50Gp, GH¢1
Bank notesFreq used: GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢1
Central bankBank of Ghana
Users
Ghana

