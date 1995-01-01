etb
ETB - Äthiopischer Birr

The Äthiopischer Birr is the currency of Äthiopien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Äthiopischer Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Äthiopischer Birr rates and a currency converter.

Äthiopischer Birr Stats

NameÄthiopischer Birr
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Äthiopischer Birr Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Äthiopien, Eritrea

