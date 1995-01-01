etb
ETB - Ethiopische birr

The Ethiopische birr is the currency of Ethiopië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopische birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Ethiopische birr rates and a currency converter.

Ethiopische birr Stats

NameEthiopische birr
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Ethiopische birr Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Ethiopië, Eritrea

