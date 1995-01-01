ETB - Birr etiope

The Birr etiope is the currency of Etiopia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birr etiope exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Birr etiope rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Birr etiope
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = santim
|Minor unit symbol
|santim
|Top ETB conversion
|ETB to USD
|Top ETB chart
|ETB to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ethiopia
|Users
Etiopia, Eritrea
