ETB - Birr etiope

The Birr etiope is the currency of Etiopia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birr etiope exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Birr etiope rates and a currency converter.

Birr etiope Stats

NameBirr etiope
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Birr etiope Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Etiopia, Eritrea

