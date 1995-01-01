etb
ETB - Birr etíope

The Birr etíope is the currency of Etiópia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birr etíope exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Birr etíope rates and a currency converter.

Birr etíope Stats

NameBirr etíope
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Birr etíope Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Etiópia, Eritreia

