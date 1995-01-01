etb
ETB - Birr Etíope

The Birr Etíope is the currency of Etiopía. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birr Etíope exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Birr Etíope rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Birr Etíope Stats

NameBirr Etíope
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Birr Etíope Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Etiopía, Eritrea

Why are you interested in ETB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ETB email updatesGet ETB rates on my phoneGet a ETB currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07411
GBP / EUR1,18075
USD / JPY161,484
GBP / USD1,26826
USD / CHF0,904347
USD / CAD1,36790
EUR / JPY173,451
AUD / USD0,666673

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %