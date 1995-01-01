etb
ETB - 埃塞俄比亚比尔

The 埃塞俄比亚比尔 is the currency of 埃塞俄比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 埃塞俄比亚比尔 exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 埃塞俄比亚比尔 rates and a currency converter.

埃塞俄比亚比尔 Stats

Name埃塞俄比亚比尔
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

埃塞俄比亚比尔 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
埃塞俄比亚, 厄立特里亚

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07461
GBP / EUR1.18027
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26832
USD / CHF0.903801
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.477
AUD / USD0.666634

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%