ETB - 埃塞俄比亚比尔

The 埃塞俄比亚比尔 is the currency of 埃塞俄比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 埃塞俄比亚比尔 exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 埃塞俄比亚比尔 rates and a currency converter.