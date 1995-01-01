etb
ETB - Birr éthiopien

The Birr éthiopien is the currency of Éthiopie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Birr éthiopien exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Birr éthiopien rates and a currency converter.

Birr éthiopien Stats

NameBirr éthiopien
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Birr éthiopien Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Éthiopie, Érythrée

