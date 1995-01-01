ETB - البير الأثيوبي

The البير الأثيوبي is the currency of إثيوبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البير الأثيوبي exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find البير الأثيوبي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|البير الأثيوبي
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = santim
|Minor unit symbol
|santim
|Top ETB conversion
|ETB to USD
|Top ETB chart
|ETB to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ethiopia
|Users
إثيوبيا, إريتريا
إثيوبيا, إريتريا
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ETB email updatesGet ETB rates on my phoneGet a ETB currency data API for my business