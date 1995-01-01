etb
ETB - البير الأثيوبي

The البير الأثيوبي is the currency of إثيوبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البير الأثيوبي exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find البير الأثيوبي rates and a currency converter.

البير الأثيوبي Stats

Nameالبير الأثيوبي
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

البير الأثيوبي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
إثيوبيا, إريتريا

