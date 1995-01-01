etb
ETB - エチオピアブル

The エチオピアブル is the currency of エチオピア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular エチオピアブル exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find エチオピアブル rates and a currency converter.

エチオピアブル Stats

Nameエチオピアブル
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

エチオピアブル Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
エチオピア, エリトリア

