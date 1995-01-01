etb
ETB - Etiopisk birr

The Etiopisk birr is the currency of Etiopien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Etiopisk birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Etiopisk birr rates and a currency converter.

Etiopisk birr Stats

NameEtiopisk birr
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

Etiopisk birr Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
Etiopien, Eritrea

