ETB - 埃塞俄比亞比爾

The 埃塞俄比亞比爾 is the currency of 埃塞俄比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 埃塞俄比亞比爾 exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 埃塞俄比亞比爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|埃塞俄比亞比爾
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = santim
|Minor unit symbol
|santim
|Top ETB conversion
|ETB to USD
|Top ETB chart
|ETB to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ethiopia
|Users
埃塞俄比亞, 厄立特里亞
