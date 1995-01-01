etb
ETB - 埃塞俄比亞比爾

The 埃塞俄比亞比爾 is the currency of 埃塞俄比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 埃塞俄比亞比爾 exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 埃塞俄比亞比爾 rates and a currency converter.

埃塞俄比亞比爾 Stats

Name埃塞俄比亞比爾
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = santim
Minor unit symbolsantim
Top ETB conversionETB to USD
Top ETB chartETB to USD chart

埃塞俄比亞比爾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
Central bankNational Bank of Ethiopia
Users
埃塞俄比亞, 厄立特里亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.412
GBP / USD1.26839
USD / CHF0.903617
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.448
AUD / USD0.666653

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%