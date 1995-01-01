ern
ERN - Eritreischer Nakfa

The Eritreischer Nakfa is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritreischer Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Eritreischer Nakfa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Eritreischer Nakfa Stats

NameEritreischer Nakfa
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Eritreischer Nakfa Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

Why are you interested in ERN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ERN email updatesGet ERN rates on my phoneGet a ERN currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07461
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26863
USD / CHF0,903904
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,519
AUD / USD0,666880

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %