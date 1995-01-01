ern
ERN - エリトレアナクファ

The エリトレアナクファ is the currency of エリトリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular エリトレアナクファ exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find エリトレアナクファ rates and a currency converter.

エリトレアナクファ Stats

Nameエリトレアナクファ
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

エリトレアナクファ Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
エリトリア

