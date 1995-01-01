ern
ERN - 厄立特里亞納克法

The 厄立特里亞納克法 is the currency of 厄立特里亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 厄立特里亞納克法 exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find 厄立特里亞納克法 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

厄立特里亞納克法 Stats

Name厄立特里亞納克法
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

厄立特里亞納克法 Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
厄立特里亞

Why are you interested in ERN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ERN email updatesGet ERN rates on my phoneGet a ERN currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.412
GBP / USD1.26839
USD / CHF0.903617
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.448
AUD / USD0.666653

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%