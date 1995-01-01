ERN - 厄立特里亞納克法

The 厄立特里亞納克法 is the currency of 厄立特里亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 厄立特里亞納克法 exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find 厄立特里亞納克法 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|厄立特里亞納克法
|Symbol
|Nkf
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|cent
|Top ERN conversion
|ERN to USD
|Top ERN chart
|ERN to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Eritrea
|Users
厄立特里亞
