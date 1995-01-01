ERN - Nakfa eritreo

ern
The Nakfa eritreo is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nakfa eritreo exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nakfa eritreo rates and a currency converter.

Nakfa eritreo Stats

NameNakfa eritreo
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Nakfa eritreo Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

