ERN - Nakfa érythréen

The Nakfa érythréen is the currency of Érythrée. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nakfa érythréen exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nakfa érythréen rates and a currency converter.

Nakfa érythréen Stats

NameNakfa érythréen
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Nakfa érythréen Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Érythrée

