ERN - Nakfa érythréen

The Nakfa érythréen is the currency of Érythrée. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nakfa érythréen exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nakfa érythréen rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Nakfa érythréen
|Symbol
|Nkf
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|cent
|Top ERN conversion
|ERN to USD
|Top ERN chart
|ERN to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Eritrea
|Users
Érythrée
Érythrée
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ERN email updatesGet ERN rates on my phoneGet a ERN currency data API for my business