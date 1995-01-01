ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

The Eritrean Nakfa is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Eritrean Nakfa rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Eritrean Nakfa
|Symbol
|Nkf
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|cent
|Top ERN conversion
|ERN to USD
|Top ERN chart
|ERN to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Eritrea
|Users
Eritrea
Eritrea
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07461
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18056
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.454
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26864
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903946
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36757
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173.500
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666902
|▼