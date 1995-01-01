ern
ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

The Eritrean Nakfa is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Eritrean Nakfa rates and a currency converter.

Eritrean Nakfa Stats

NameEritrean Nakfa
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Eritrean Nakfa Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

