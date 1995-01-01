ern
ERN - Eritreansk nakfa

The Eritreansk nakfa is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritreansk nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Eritreansk nakfa rates and a currency converter.

Eritreansk nakfa Stats

NameEritreansk nakfa
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Eritreansk nakfa Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

