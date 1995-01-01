ern
ERN - Eritrese nakfa

The Eritrese nakfa is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrese nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Eritrese nakfa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Eritrese nakfa Stats

NameEritrese nakfa
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Eritrese nakfa Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

Why are you interested in ERN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ERN email updatesGet ERN rates on my phoneGet a ERN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07318
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.601
GBP / USD1.26693
USD / CHF0.904795
USD / CAD1.36978
EUR / JPY173.427
AUD / USD0.665839

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%