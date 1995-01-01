ERN - Nakfa eritreana

The Nakfa eritreana is the currency of Eritreia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nakfa eritreana exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nakfa eritreana rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Nakfa eritreana
|Symbol
|Nkf
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cent
|Minor unit symbol
|cent
|Top ERN conversion
|ERN to USD
|Top ERN chart
|ERN to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bank of Eritrea
|Users
Eritreia
Eritreia
