ERN - Nakfa eritreana

The Nakfa eritreana is the currency of Eritreia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nakfa eritreana exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nakfa eritreana rates and a currency converter.

Nakfa eritreana Stats

NameNakfa eritreana
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Nakfa eritreana Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritreia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07442
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,433
GBP / USD1,26830
USD / CHF0,903823
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,447
AUD / USD0,666691

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%