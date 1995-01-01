ern
ERN - Nacfa eritreo

The Nacfa eritreo is the currency of Eritrea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nacfa eritreo exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find Nacfa eritreo rates and a currency converter.

Nacfa eritreo Stats

NameNacfa eritreo
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

Nacfa eritreo Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
Eritrea

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,443
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903987
USD / CAD1,36782
EUR / JPY173,483
AUD / USD0,666777

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%