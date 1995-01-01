ern
ERN - الناكفا الإريترية

The الناكفا الإريترية is the currency of إريتريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الناكفا الإريترية exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrea Nakfa is ERN, and the currency symbol is Nfk. Below, you'll find الناكفا الإريترية rates and a currency converter.

الناكفا الإريترية Stats

Nameالناكفا الإريترية
SymbolNkf
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolcent
Top ERN conversionERN to USD
Top ERN chartERN to USD chart

الناكفا الإريترية Profile

Central bankBank of Eritrea
Users
إريتريا

