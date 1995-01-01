dop
DOP - Dominikanischer Peso

The Dominikanischer Peso is the currency of Dominikanische Republik. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominikanischer Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominikanischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dominikanischer Peso Stats

NameDominikanischer Peso
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Dominikanischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
Dominikanische Republik

Why are you interested in DOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DOP email updatesGet DOP rates on my phoneGet a DOP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903912
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666889

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %