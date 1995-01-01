DOP - Dominikanischer Peso

The Dominikanischer Peso is the currency of Dominikanische Republik. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominikanischer Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominikanischer Peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dominikanischer Peso
|Symbol
|RD$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top DOP conversion
|DOP to USD
|Top DOP chart
|DOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Dominican Republic
|Users
Dominikanische Republik
