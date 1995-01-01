dop
DOP - Dominikansk peso

The Dominikansk peso is the currency of Dominikanska republiken. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominikansk peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominikansk peso rates and a currency converter.

Dominikansk peso Stats

NameDominikansk peso
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Dominikansk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
Dominikanska republiken

