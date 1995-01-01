dop
DOP - Peso dominicano

The Peso dominicano is the currency of Repubblica Dominicana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso dominicano exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Peso dominicano rates and a currency converter.

Peso dominicano Stats

NamePeso dominicano
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Peso dominicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
Repubblica Dominicana

