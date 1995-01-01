dop
DOP - ドミニカペソ

The ドミニカペソ is the currency of ドミニカ共和国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ドミニカペソ exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find ドミニカペソ rates and a currency converter.

ドミニカペソ Stats

Nameドミニカペソ
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

ドミニカペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
ドミニカ共和国

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07461
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26857
USD / CHF0.903980
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.477
AUD / USD0.666783

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%