DOP - Dominican Peso

The Dominican Peso is the currency of Dominican Republic. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Pesos is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominican Peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dominican Peso
|Symbol
|RD$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top DOP conversion
|DOP to USD
|Top DOP chart
|DOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Dominican Republic
|Users
Dominican Republic
